Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan praises Sumbul’s game in the house and says “ She is on fire”

MUMBAI: The show has taken a leap and now the story will be shown from Chini and Imlie’s ( Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent in whatever they do. There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

These days Sumbul is making headlines for her participation in the show Bigg Boss Season 16 and the actress is doing pretty good for herself.

The fans go gaga seeing Fahmaan and Sumbul together and they miss watching them together.

Both Sumbul and Fahmaan have many fan clubs dedicated to themselves where the fans bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Since Sumbul is locked in the Bigg Boss house the audience misses watching Sumbul and Fahmaan together.

Recently, while interacting with the media the actor was asked what he thinks about Sumbul’s game to which he said “ She is like fire on the show and am so proud of her”

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Subul share a special bond with each other and they are considered as of the most iconic on-screen couples.

