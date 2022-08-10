Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrates This Special occasion with her parents, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Bigg Boss season 16 has ended and concluded as one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was one of the strongest contestants on the show.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been one of the most popular contestants of the recently concluded reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

She won the viewers’ hearts by her dignified composure and logical ways of dealing with people and playing the game. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress has gained a massive fan following as a result.

Nimrit has also been part of music videos and she was one of the most loved contestants on the show. She got evicted in the 6th place in the finale week.

She was part of the Mandali group and post eviction she was rumoured to be part of certain projects and she was seen partying with the former contestants of the show too.

Now recently, the actress shared a story of her parents and wished them a happy 29th Marriage Anniversary. Seems like the actress is really close to her parents and is proud of the long journey they shared.

The couple looked very happy as they danced their way on the dance floor.

