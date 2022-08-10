Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Loves This song from Ankit Gupta starrer show- Junooniyat, check out

Now that Priyanka is out, reports are coming in that the two will be seen in a music video together and this has intrigued fans. After Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16, the fans are very excited for their new project.
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Loves This song from Ankit Gupta starrer show- Junooniyat, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Bigg Boss 16 is over and it was amongst the most successful seasons in the reality show. This year, MC Stan won the trophy. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came in as the second runner up and won many hearts.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Junooniyat: Biji fixes Elaahi’s marriage to an NRI guy

Priyanka gained a lot of name and fame after her stint in Udaariyaan as Tejo and her character was no longer part of the show after the leap. She was then seen as the second runner up in Bigg Boss 16 and came out as one the strongest contestants.

She was a fighter in the show and performed all tasks wonderfully. Her friendship with Ankit Gupta is adored by everyone and they have supported each other through thick and thin.

Now that Priyanka is out, reports are coming in that the two will be seen in a music video together and this has intrigued fans. After Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16, the fans are very excited for their new project.

Ankit Gupta now stars in Colors Show Junooniyat as Jahaan and the show’s tracks are being loved all around. Similarly, Priyanka wasn’t immune to its charms either.

Check out her most loved track from the show here:

The track gave us goosebumps too and it is no wonder this is loved by Priyanka. Seems like their friendship is eternal and they will always support each other.

What do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: This is what the fans have to say about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s announcement of their upcoming project, check it out

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bigg Boss 16 Colors tv Ankit Gupta priyankit Junooniyat music video Pyaar Dosti Hai TV news TellyChakkar
