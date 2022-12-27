BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return in the show; Here is why that won’t happen

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

Over the 15 seasons of Bigg Boss, people have seen a lot of fights and drama. Ankit Gupta, who won the audience’s heart recently with his stint in the Bigg Boss house, was finally eliminated by the votes of the housemates recently.

His journey finally came to an end. Although he was a silent player of the show, the audience loved his game. Many celebrities had said that he would be the winner of the show.

Fans loved to see Priyanka and him together in the show, and their pair was loved in the game. Everyone said that their love and bond is genuine.

Ankit Gupta has been trending online ever since the fans heard about his eviction. They have been trending “Bring Back Ankit” everyday and demanding to get him back in the house.

Even though the fans are desperate to see him back in the house, the audience feels that here is why he would not come back:

During Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was one of the most loved contestants. Abhinav was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on the basis of votes by contestants' connections just a couple of weeks before the finale. This also included former housemates Jasmin Bhasin and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

During Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz was evicted through public votes when he pushed Pratik Sehjpal in anger not completely intentionally though. But he was so immensely loved by the audience, it seemed really fishy to the fans and they felt that the makers had a hand behind this.

In both cases, the two contestants were highly loved and praised by the audience. They trended online too just like Ankit Gupta is but did not come back in the house.

Similarly, the chances are really thin that Ankit will return to Bigg Boss. This has left the audience sad and heartbroken. He gained immense love and popularity in a short span of time on the show.

