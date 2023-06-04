'Bigg Boss 16' favourite Abdu Rozik claims to have grown

Tajik singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, who suffers from growth hormone deficiency and despite being 19-year-old, he looks like a kid because of his height of 94 cm, shared with his fans that his height has increased.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 14:41
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Tajik singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, who suffers from growth hormone deficiency and despite being 19-year-old, he looks like a kid because of his height of 94 cm, shared with his fans that his height has increased.

Abdu posted a picture and wrote in the caption that with God's blessings he can observe a change in his height and that it has increased. "Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 per cent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I'm growing!!"

After his post, many of his fans expressed their happiness.

One social media user wrote: "Sometimes we only need blessings. We love you a lot...Good bless you Abdu Rozik."

Another fan mentioned: "Really, it's a miracle that [email protected] this age. God is there. U r an angel. Everyone's love & God's blessings r there with u. Keep smiling & keep growing. Stay happy. We love u like this also. God bless u Abdu."

Recently, Abdu was in news because of his fight with rapper MC Stan and Abdu alleged him of misbehaving with him during an event. 

SOURCE: IANS

Tajik singer Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik MC Stan Alhamdulillah a miracle Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 14:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Todd Phillips has wrapped up the production of his 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Notifying...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Angad comes to know a BIG secret, Seerat sees Angad in her house
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Todd Phillips has wrapped up the production of his 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Notifying...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: interesting! Sahiba scolds Angad hurting his ego, forces to take help
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Priyanka to star opposite John Cena, Idris Elba in action film 'Heads Of State'
MUMBAI: Ahead of the global debut of the streaming spy series 'Citadel', Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting into business...
Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'
MUMBAI: The Bollywood spy-universe is witnessing a post Big Bang moment. After it was reported earlier that Jr NTR will...
Recent Stories
Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand to helm 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
LOCK UPP SEASON 2
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 12 contestant Surbhi Rana to participate in the upcoming season?
businessman at the end of this month
Congratulations! Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz to get engaged to Muscat based businessman at the end of this month?
as the actor leaves mushy comments on her photo
Wow! What cooking between Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare as the actor leaves mushy comments on her photo
Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Kya Baat Hai! This Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is unrecognizable in her throwback photo
Tanvi Thakkar shows fans her
Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanvi Thakkar shows fans her ‘Instagram room’ in her new home
Faltu
Exciting! Upcoming track of Faltu will showcase some romantic moments; check pics here