Bigg Boss 16 : Gautam Vig finally breaks his silence on Saundarya's "I don't miss him" statement says " I feel used and it was clear she didn't have any feelings for me and used me for the game" 

MUMBAI :If one remembers that during the initial days of Bigg Boss Gautam and Saundarya's love story had made headlines inside and outside of the house.

On the show Gautam was always vocal about his feeling for Saundarya but she took time to open up to him, but eventually their love story had began.

They were questioned by Karan Johar who gave them a reality check that their love story is fake and the audience and he do not connect with them, though the couple didn't agree with him.

Bigg Boss also constructed a special task and asked the housemates on their views of the couples love story where all the housemates had told that it was fake and that Saundarya's feelings was fake though they feel Gautam does genuinely feel for her.

But the love story came to stall when Gautam was evicted a few weeks ago.

Now in a recent episode when Saundarya was asked if she misses Gautam she did say that she doesn't miss him anymore.

Owing to this Gautam Vig has reacted where she said that " I relaise now that have been stupid to belive it all. Everyone kept telling it wasn't real from her side. I an hurt by her statement and feel used.It looks like her feelings for me were fake and for the game only"

Well, seems like, both Guatam and Saundarya wouldn't be together post the show as Saundarya has clearly said that she doesn't miss him and as no feelings.

