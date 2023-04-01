Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig lashes out at Sajid Khan for his overconfidence says “ He is saying he has become a household name which house does know him”

MUMBAI :Gautam Vig is a well-known television actor who is best known for his performance in serials like Ishq Subhan Allah, Tantra, Pinjara Khubsurati Ka, etc.

These days he has been grabbing headlines for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, where he came across as a strong contestant of the show in the initial days, but recently his game dropped down a bit.

His relationship with Soundarya Sharma was the main talking point, both inside and outside of the house, and the fans felt that they made a good couple.

ALSO READ : All you need to know about Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig’s first marriage

Unfortunately, the actor’s journey came to an end and he was evicted during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode.

These days the one contestant that is grabbing the headlines post Archana is Sajid Khan for his overconfidence of not getting eliminated and being in the show.

Many times we have seen how he tells the other housemates, that no one can eliminate him from the show and that he knows who be eliminated the next week.

We also saw how Priyanka stood against Sajid Khan and told him that he is acting over smart and to stop looking foolish.

Sajid had recently said that he has become a household name and everyone knows him to which Gautam took on to social media and said “Which house is he talking about I want to go to that house what overconfidence he has”

Well, there is no doubt that Sajid Khan is overconfident with his play and soon he will get a reality check.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : WOW! Bigg Boss contestant Gautam Vig owns this luxurious car; the price will shock you