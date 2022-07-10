Bigg Boss 16: Heart Touching! MC Stan says, “I can’t live in this house”, Abdu Rozik consoles him saying, “Life cannot always be happy.”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on 1st October 2022 and fans are already glued to their screens with what will happen next and who will disagree with who!

The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

From Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's nasty fight to Manya Singh and Tina Dutta’s conflict, it has been quite unnerving for the inmates of the house from day one itself and looks like in the coming days there is going to be more clashes of the titans!

Among all the fights, disagreements and quarrels, a very heart touching moment was caught on camera in the Bigg Boss 16 house as well, where rapper MC Stan and singer Abdu Rozik confided in each other about how they felt in the house.

Pune based Indian rapper MC Stan seemed to be missing his life outside and had a heart to heart conversation with Abdu saying he didn't want money and fame and could not live in the Bigg Boss house anymore. He said his life outside is much better and he misses it terribly. To this Adbu consoled him and told him about his own challenges saying that people wrote mean comments on his Instagram account often. They called him bad and kachra but he didn’t let all that affect him. In fact, Abdu said it made him stronger.

Abdu made MC Stan focus on what he has achieved and said that life is sometimes sad, it cannot always be happy. Outside the house he was Abdu Rozik- a celebrity. But here he is a normal person and all the housemates were too. They don’t have people to do the housework like cleaning, cooking, washing etc., but you have to do everything yourself. You will not always be a superstar and have lots of money.

Fans are in love with the adorable and charming Abdu, who has already made a place in their hearts with his wise words and understanding.

