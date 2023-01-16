Bigg Boss 16: Here are some Interesting Trivia about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, check out

Priyanka has become one of the strongest contestants on the show and is playing the game wonderfully. As we had reported earlier, this season is doing exceptionally well and has received good TRP ratings, and is among the top 10 shows on television.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering updates from your favorite telly world and this time we are here with some exciting news about Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is winning hearts of the audience with her powerful stint in the house this season. The show was extended due to it being a very successful season.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actress is being paid

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary previously won hearts with her stint in Udaariyaan as Tejo and her pair with Ankit Gupta who essayed Fateh received tremendous applause and they were creating a lot of buzz around their friendship in the Bigg Boss 16 house too.

Now, we have come across some fun facts about your beloved Priyanka so take a look!

1.       Priyanka’s favorite sweets are Motichoor Laddoos.

2.       Priyanka has remained a national level player of Kho Kho.

3.       If Priyanka wasn’t an actor, she would have probably joined the Army.

4.       Priyanka’s favorite cuisine is not Indian or Chinese but Lebanese.

5.       Priyanka’s schooling happened in Kendriya Vidyalay.

6.       Priyanka’s first professional job was as an Anchor.

7.       Priyanka’s favorite movie is ‘Cocktail’.

8.       Her favorite song is the soulful melody- ‘Kabhi Shyaam dhale toh mere dil mein aa jana’.

9.       Given the choice to pick a destination right now, she would book a flight to Los Angeles.

Hence, the makers and the channel decided that they would extend the show for another month as the audience love this new season.

So, how did you like learning this interesting trivia about Priyanka?

Are you a big supporter of Priyanka’s game on the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan creates history on the show and becomes the first youngest contestant to achieve this milestone

 

