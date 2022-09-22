Bigg Boss 16: Interesting Update! Social media sensations Abdu Rozik, Just Sul confirmed for Bigg Boss 16? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: One of the most controversial reality shows of Indian Television, Bigg Boss is all set to kick-start from October 1. The preparations of season 16 are in full-swing and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in bringing on board some of the biggest names of the entertainment world. Now, we have learnt that social media sensations Just Sul and Abdu Rozik have also been finalized for Bigg Boss 16.

Both Just Sul and Abdu Rozik enjoy an immense fan base on social media and huge sensations over the internet. Just Sul, whose real name is Shantinath Sul is a Mechanical engineer and a social media sensation. He switched his career to become a social media comedian and actor.

Abdu Rozak hails from Tajikistan. He became a sensation with his singing videos. Apart from singing traditional songs, Abdu also sings Hindi songs. His videos are quite popular on social media, and he is one of the most loved personalities. He is also part of Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Sabka Bhai Sabki Jaan.

Earlier it was reported that filmmaker Sajid Khan has been approached for Bigg Boss 16 although no confirmation has come yet. The season 16 of Bigg Boss will once again be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

