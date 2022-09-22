Bigg Boss 16: Interesting Update! Social media sensations Abdu Rozik, Just Sul confirmed for Bigg Boss 16? Here is what you have to know

One of the most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss is all set to kick-start from October 1 and the latest reports suggests that social media sensations Just Sul and Abdu Rozik have been reportedly finalised for Bigg Boss 16

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 09:43
Bigg Boss 16: Interesting Update! Social media sensations Abdu Rozik, Just Sul confirmed for Bigg Boss 16? Here is what you have

MUMBAI: One of the most controversial reality shows of Indian Television, Bigg Boss is all set to kick-start from October 1. The preparations of season 16 are in full-swing and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in bringing on board some of the biggest names of the entertainment world. Now, we have learnt that social media sensations Just Sul and Abdu Rozik have also been finalized for Bigg Boss 16.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: What! Karan Patel becomes the highest-paid contestant in the history of the show

Both Just Sul and Abdu Rozik enjoy an immense fan base on social media and huge sensations over the internet. Just Sul, whose real name is Shantinath Sul is a Mechanical engineer and a social media sensation. He switched his career to become a social media comedian and actor.

Abdu Rozak hails from Tajikistan. He became a sensation with his singing videos. Apart from singing traditional songs, Abdu also sings Hindi songs. His videos are quite popular on social media, and he is one of the most loved personalities. He is also part of Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Sabka Bhai Sabki Jaan.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: What! Karan Patel becomes the highest-paid contestant in the history of the show

Earlier it was reported that filmmaker Sajid Khan has been approached for Bigg Boss 16 although no confirmation has come yet. The season 16 of Bigg Boss will once again be hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

Credit: ETimes

Television Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Abdu Rozik Just Sul Social Media Sensation Sajid Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 09:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Pihu locks herself in the room for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the viewers are hooked to...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartbreaking! Sai shattered as her past comes back
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein takes exciting twists and turns in its upcoming episodes...
Interesting! Pushpa’s anxiety at peak as she waits for her exam results in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: The last few weeks on Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible have been a roller coaster ride of drama, emotions, and...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Singh to enter Sony TV's Yashomati Maiyya Ke Nandlala
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another latest update from the world of television. The viewers have seen so many...
Chandan Anand gets candid about his character Saddam in Sony SAB’s Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul
MUMBAI: 1. Tell us more about the show?Since childhood we have been hearing about the story of Alibaba and Chalis chor...
Bigg Boss 16: Interesting Update! Social media sensations Abdu Rozik, Just Sul confirmed for Bigg Boss 16? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI: One of the most controversial reality shows of Indian Television, Bigg Boss is all set to kick-start from...
RECENT STORIES
Malti Chahar
Exclusive! Check out how loyal Bhavin Bhanushali and Malti Chahar’s fanbase is, and much more