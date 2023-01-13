Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar takes over as the host of the show from next week as Salman Khan’s contract for this season ends ?

Karan Johar will be soon seen as the host of the show as Salman Khan’s contract with the show has ended and now he wouldn’t be able to continue as the host of the show.
The ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of the show.
 
The sole reason is that Salman Khan, who hosts the show so well, lashes out at the contestants who have gone wrong, and also praises them when they do good.

He is considered one of the best hosts on television, and fans feel that no one can host the show the way he does.

Earlier, we had reported that the show has got extended owing to the great TRPs that the show is receiving this season and now the finale of the show will take place during the second week of February.

Owing to this Salman Khan's Contract with the show will be coming to an end and he wouldn’t be able to host the show.

Hence, the makers have approached Karan Johar to host the show, the ace director has hosted Bigg Boss OTT season and the audience loved him as the host of the show.

Now it is almost confirmed that Karan Johar will be taking the seat as the host of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that no one can host the show like Salman Khan and the fans would miss watching him on screen and he would return back with the next year.

Will you miss Salman Khan has the host of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 18:42

