Bigg Boss 16: Karan Kundrra reveals who will win Bigg Boss this season

MUMBAI:Karan Kundrra is one of the most famous and loved personalities on television and he has a massive fan following.



He has been in the industry for more than two decades and has been part of many successful projects.



He debuted with the show ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’, which became a super hit television show and Karan became the heartthrob of the nation.



Post that, he was seen in several television serials which were successful and he became a household name.



His digital debut show was ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, which was a huge success and the fans loved him in the show.



Karan’s popularity shot up when he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 15, and his stint was loved by the audience and his fan following shot up to another level.

It was in the Bigg Boss house that he found the love of his life - Tejasswi Prakash, and today, they are an iconic-couple.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his upcoming show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’, where he will be playing the lead in the show.

In a recent interview, he was asked who he thinks will win Bigg Boss 16, to which the actor said that Shiv and Priyanka are really doing well, and they look like strong contestants of the show. He feels that one of them will win the show.



Well, there is no doubt that Shiv and Priyanka are very strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house, and one of them could be the winner as they have given a lot of content to the show.



