Bigg Boss 16: Karan Kundrra reveals who would win Bigg Boss this season

Karan Kundrra will be seen in the upcoming show “Ishq Main Gayal” where he is one of the leads of the show and now in one of his interviews he revealed who would be the winner of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 20:59
Bigg Boss 16: Karan Kundrra reveals who would win Bigg Boss this season

MUMBAI:Karan Kundrra is one of the most famous and loved personalities on television and he has a massive fan following.

He has been in the industry for more than two decades and has been part of many successful projects.

He debuted with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai which became a super hit television show and Karan became the heartthrob of the nation.

Post that he was seen in several television serials which was successful and he became a household name.

His digital debut show was Dil Hi Toh Hai which was a huge success and the fans loved him in the show.

Karan’s popularity shot up when he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 15 and his stint was loved by the audience  and his fan following shot up to another level.

 ALSO READ - Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking transformation of Karan Kundrra


It was in the Bigg Boss house that he found the love of his life Tejasswi Prakash and today they are an iconic – couple.

These days he grabbed the headlines for his upcoming show “ Ishq Main Gayal” where he would be playing the lead in the show.

In a recent interview, he was asked who he think would win Bigg Boss 16 to which the actor said that Shiv and Priyanka are really doing well and they look like a strong contest of the show and he feels one of them would win the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv and Priyanka are very strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house and one of them could be the winner as they have given a lot of content to the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Poll: Audience want to see Karan Kundrra and Reem together more than Gashmeer and Reem

Karan Kundrra Bigg Boss Ishq Main Gayal Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prkash Salman Khan Voot Color Shiv Priyanka Telly Chakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 20:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! “The intention is to do something different and unique, so this movie” Yami Gautam on her movie Lost
MUMBAI:Actress Yami Gautam has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, she is...
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Sidarth Malhotra's father falls ill during sangeet function; details inside
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been creating lots of buzz these days as they were all set to get...
Saavi Ki Savaari: Vedika gets hit by a car, Sonam tries to kill Shivam
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! Faltu: Faltu teams up with Tanisha to create distance between Ayaan and herself
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Murder in Mahim and Crime Patrol actor Prem Saxena roped in for movie Ghudchadi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by police after she files complaint; find out more
Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani arrested by police after she files complaint; find out more
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I feel like it has become a little dirty, more abusive now, and families watch shows a lot; It's like
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: “I feel like it has become a little dirty and more abusive now; it's like watching an adult movie in front of the family", Kundali Bhagya’s Geetanjali Mishra expresses her views on Bigg Boss
Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough
Master Chef Season 7: The contestants take the truck challenge as they serve guests and earn money; judges put them on a tough sport
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat is to be a part of the finale of this season
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat to be a part of this season’s finale
Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal fulfills his dream as he purchases his dream car
Bigg Boss 15 first runner-up Pratik Sehajpal fulfils his dream as he purchases his dream car
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reunite post their eviction from the show
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reunite post their eviction from the show