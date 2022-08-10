Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Kartik Aaryan would be entering the show where he would be promoting his upcoming movie “Shehzada” and the actor congratulate Nimrit for this reason.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to make their place in finale of the show.

Last week we did see how the entire housemates were against Priyanka and how she fought will all of them all alone and stood against everyone.

We also saw how Priyanka and Tina were seen making fun of Shalin and they literally bullied him and troubled him which was opposed by Farah Khan and the fans.

The housemates also fought for the ticket to the finale task where the “Mandali” group didn’t want Nimrit to be removed from the position of the captain and hence the “Ticket To Finale” still belongs to her.

In the upcoming “ Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode, Farah Khan will be hosting the show and Kartik Aaryan would be entering the show where he would be promoting his upcoming movie “Shehzada”

Now the moment he would enter the house he would meet everyone and he would congratulate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for regaining her position as the captain of the house and still having the “Ticket To Finale” with her also said that she is playing the game well.

Well, there is no doubt that it’s commendable to see how Nimrit has been able to sustain this position she is done is brilliant, and no one has been able to remove her from the captaincy task.

Nimrit is seen as one of the strongest contestants on the show and a potential winner for the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

