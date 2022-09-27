Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the true friendships of Bigg Boss that lasted post the show going off-air

MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss is around the corner and the fans are excited for the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants are.



In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.



Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.



Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

The Bigg Boss house is a difficult place to live in and relationships are tough to maintain in the house.

In the previous seasons we have seen how the contestants build a new friendship and in the initial days everything seemed fine but then as the show progressed the contestants faded away and the friendships broke up.



While some of the friendships have lasted even after the show has got over and the contestants have proven that even in such tough circumstances they can maintain friendships.



Here we bring you some of the friendships that started in the Bigg Boss hosue and are even lasting post the show is over.



Check out the list below :



1 Shweta Tiwari – Ashmit Patel

Shweta and Ashmit met on Bigg Boss Season 4 and the two became friends on the season and in spite of the show going off air after so many years the two are still good friends and have a good bond.

2. Delnaaz Irani - Sayantani Ghosh



Delnaaz and Sayantani met on Bigg Boss Season 6 and the two got along with eac other like a house on fire and post the show going off – air also the two have maintained the friendship and are still friends.



3. Ali Goni – Rahul Vaidya