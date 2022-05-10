Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! “It was my mother who encouraged me to do the show and I wanted to do something different and begin a new journey” – says rapper MC Stan

Bigg Boss has begun and MC Stan is one of the contestants of the house. Now before entering the house the rapper interacted with the media and revealed why he said yes to the show and how he would build his own identity.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 02:00
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up and has already connected to the contestants.

MC Stan is a popular Rapper in the entertainment business and he has a massive fan following.

The rapper is very popular on social media and his raps get massive viewership.

Now the young lad is participating in Bigg Boss 16 and the fans are excited to see him on the show.

While interacting with the media, the actor revealed why he said yes to the show and how he would build his own identity.

With what thoughts are you entering the house?

I have a new vision and the motive is to set an example for the youth I am building a new experience and I know I will make my way in the show.

How would you build your own identity on the show?

I already have an identity but yes, some people know me while some don’t. I will talk through my fashion and then show the real me and my rapping talent on the show.

How different is Bigg Boss from the other reality shows?

The one thing that makes the show different from others is that it doesn’t have a script and it’s so real that you can say and do anything.

What made you say 'Yes' to the show?

It was my mom. She was the one who encouraged me to do the show. She hasn’t seen any episodes, so I thought to do something different for the first time as this is my first reality show.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience is looking forward to his game.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

