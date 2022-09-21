Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Kanika Mann confirms to Rajiv Adatia that she is a part of the upcoming season and says “ Will see you once I am back”

MUMBAI : Kanika Mann is a known actress on television and she has a massive fan following.

The actress has been grabbing the headlines these days for her participation in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she is acing all the stunts and is facing her fears.

She is considered one of the strongest contestants in the show and she has become one of the finalists of the show.

Her fun banter with Rohit Shetty was loved by the audience and fans and they loved the way she performed all the stunts.

We had reported that Kanika was offered the new season of Bigg Boss and the talks were on between her and the makers of the show and that she was a confirmed contestant.

ALSO READ - Shocking! Jannat Zubair reveals that there were problems between she and her brother Ayan says “ He didn't want me as a sister and told dad that he doesn't love me”

Now the actress took on to social media and indirectly confirmed her presence as a contestant on the show.

The actress shares a great bond with Rajiv Adatia who was another contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi and the two became really good friends.

Recently, Rajiv shared a post where he said that he missed the actress to which Kanika said that “ Will meet you once I am back”

Is this an indication that she would be part of Bigg Boss and hence she would meet Rajiv?

Well, since the news broke, the fans are excited to see her on the show where they would get to see her new avatar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - SURPRISING! Jannat Zubair is more popular than these Bollywood A-List actors; here's how