Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Rahul Vaidya reveals a connection he sees in MC Stan

MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has started and the audience has given the show thumbs up.

In the first week, the game began, and the contestants were fighting with each other and having disagreements.

We saw how there is a problem between Priyanka, Nimrat, and Archana we also saw the fight between Manya Singh and Tina Dutta, in yesterday’s episode we did see how the house was divided into two parts as MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were pitted against each other.

MC Stan is a very famous rapper and is a social media influencer and he has a massive fan following.

He is one of the contestants on the reality show and on day one when he was introduced Salman Khan was impressed by his journey and encouraged him to play the game.

The audience has a lot of expectations from the rapper as they feel that he can give in a lot of content to the show but unfortunately, the rapper is not been seen anywhere.

In the previous episode, we did see how he was telling the housemates that he isn’t getting the vibe and hence he is unable to play the game.

Rahul Vaidya who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 14 connects to MC Stan and reveals a connection with the rapper.

The singer took on to social media and shared his feelings for MC Stan where he said “Heard MC Stan saying towards d end “vibe hi nahi aa raha” I feel him! First 3 weeks of my season nobody spoke to me,when I used to go to a place where others r sitting I was Unwelcomed, avoided & made to feel unimportant! Keep Strong bro. This show is tough! Waqt Badlega”

Well, there is no doubt that in the starting of Bigg Boss 14 itself Rahul couldn’t prove himself and was seen left out it was only after a few weeks he bounced back in the game and how, that he became the first runner–up of the show.

What do you think of MC Stan as a player?

