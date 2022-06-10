Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Shalin Bhanot finally breaks his silence over his closeness with Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has started and the audience has given the show thumbs up.

In the first week, the game began, and the contestants were fighting with each other and having disagreements.

We saw how there is a problem between Priyanka, Nimrat, and Archana and we also saw the fight between Manya Singh and Tina Dutta. In yesterday’s episode, we did see how the house was divided into two parts as MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were pitted against each other.

Sumbul is one of the few contestants who is trending on social media for her participation in the show and she is one of the loved contestants of the show.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her closeness with actor Shalin Bhanot who is also a participant in the show.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has to SAY this on completing 600 Episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni

In yesterday’s episode, we did see that when Tina Dutta asked Shalin about his closeness with Sumbul the actor very clearly told her that they are good friends and nothing else as she is too young and not to trap him in all this.

He has clearly said that she is only a friend and since she is the youngest on the show and he is protective and caring towards her and he can never think like that for her as she is too young for him.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience and the fans were disappointed to see Sumbul creating this track for her on the show to survive, as they feel that she is so strong that she doesn’t need anyone’s help to play the show.

Sumbul is not aware of what Shalin has said to Tina and it would be interesting to see how she would react.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has to SAY this on completing 600 Episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni