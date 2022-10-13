Bigg Boss 16: Kya Baat Hai! “Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not playing the game, she is just being herself," says Fahmaan Khan about Sumbul’s participation on the show

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience loved the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show has taken a leap and now the story will be shown from Chini and Imlie’s ( Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 per cent in whatever they do. There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

These days Sumbul is making headlines for her participation in the show and the actress is doing pretty good for herself.

In a recent interview, Fahmaan was asked about what he thinks about Sumbul’s game in the show to which the actor said, “I haven’t been seeing the show that much because I have been busy but then I catch up with. To be honest, I don’t understand the game as I can’t play mind games and be manipulative. I can’t be locked in a house and plan my day and how to remove the rest of the contestants, I just can’t understand the game.”

He further said, “There is no doubt that Sumbul is not playing the game as she is herself only and that’s a difficult thing to do in the house and it's commendable. She and Abdu are giving the show a fresh perceptive.”

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul is playing the game well and finally, she is coming into a space.

