Bigg Boss 16: LOL! Shalin Bhanot asks Sumbhul Touqueer, “tumne mujhe dekha hi nahin?” Netizens troll the actor

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

While groups have already been formed and enemies are pretty evident, fans cannot digest the romantic angle that Sumbul is trying to create with Shalin.

Shalin also seems to be getting carried away by Sumbul and trying to win her affection.

In a recent episode, two videos were shot by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary respectively. In one there was Shalin. So after the videos are shot, he asks Sumbul in private, “Main Kaisa Lag Raha Tha?”

Her response has left everyone in splits. She says that she was looking at her ‘chappal’. A shocked Shalin then asks her “toh tumne mujhe dekha hi nahin?

This seems to be another trick of the attention seeking Shalin and netizens have found the incident hilarious.

Here are some of the funny comments twitter users wrote, “Abe yaar khud kya Ranbir Kapoor samajh raha hai Abe uncle dimag kharab kar raha hai bhai isko sillbata phek ke marna chahiye archana ki”

Another user wrote, “nakli admi Ek taraf Gutam ko bolta hai ki sumbul se dur rehna hai aur phir ye sab karta hai, hypocrite,worst man.”

Credit- bollywoodlife