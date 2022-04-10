Bigg Boss 16- Major Drama! “Tu kaun sa bhai hai?” Sajid Khan questions Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has been on everyone’s to watch list for a long time. The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started on 1st October with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

From Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's nasty fight to Manya Singh and Tina Dutta’s conflict, it has been quite unnerving for the inmates of the house and looks like in the coming days there is going to be more clashes of the titans!

In the recent promo, we see how Sajid Khan has pointed out Shalin Bhanot for backstabbing him and nominating. He does a standup comedy for all the housemates and says, “Bigg Boss ke baad Iss ghar ki dusri awaaz Shalin hai, Yahan aane ke pehle tum mujhe keh raha tha ke Farah Khan ka tu dusra bhai hai, toh nomination mein mera naam why hai?”

Shalin doesn’t seem to find Sajid’s jokes funny and gives him a thumbs down. To this Sajid adds, “Kal bhi tune mujhe nominate kiya tha and aaj bhi tune mujhe thumbs down diya, tu kaun sa bhai hai.’

Defending his stand Shalin says, “Aap mujhe ungli kar rahe ho, do you even want to listen to me.” Being irked by Salin questioning him on being on Bigg Boss, Sajid then says, “How can you decide I am not fortunate, and the other person is. If everyone is on the show that means we are equal. You mean to say the hard work I've done since the time I was a 14-year-old boy and sold toothpaste packets on roads, that journey you feel useless and I am not a deserving candidate. For me how someone treats me will the basis of me judging people.”

Looks like a lot more fires are going to be ignited in the house!

What do you think of Shalin’s and Sajid’s stand?

