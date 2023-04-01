Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan faces the anger of Netizens as he abuses Archana's mother; says “Your mother is Bigg Boss's k**p”

Netizens lash out at MC Stan for targeting Archana's mother in a fight; says that he has lost it. But no one will say anything since he belongs to the mandali group.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 09:50
Bigg Boss 16 : Mc Stan faces the anger of Netizens as he abuses Archana's mother says " Your mother is Bigg Boss's k**p" 

MUMBAI : In yesterday's episode, we saw how MC Stan and Archana had a huge fight which escalated very quickly.

During the fight, MC Stan abuses Archana's mother and says the meanest things about her, which shocks the housemates.

At one point, he says that Archana's mom is 'Bigg Boss's keep', which triggers Archana. She could later be seen crying bitterly.

This statement that MC Stan made hasn't gone well with the contestants or the audience, and he has received a lot of flak for it.

We saw how Sajid Khan told him that he was wrong to say what he had said, and that this is not something you should say about someone’s mother.

The audience has questioned this behaviour and asked what is the reason that he has so much attitude, and how dare he speak about anybody's mother.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

 

The netizens also feel that Bigg Boss and Salman Khan won't take any strict action, and won't tell MC anything regarding his behaviour

The netizens have come out and expressed their anger towards the rapper.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Sheena Bajaj : The fight between MC Stan and Archana was nasty and uncalled for. Whatever said and done, he cannot abuse anybody’s mother. This is wrong; the things he said are so wrong, and Salman or Bigg Boss should take their case.

Karan Sharma : MC crossed his limits in yesterday's fight. He shouldn't have said the things that he said about Archana's mom; it was hurtful and so mean of him. “Kis baat ka itna gamand hai?” So cheap to say all these things about someone’s mother.

Priya Chopra : The fight between MC Stan and Archana was a bad one. The things he said about her mother should be highlighted, and he should be scolded by Salman and Bigg Boss. This is such downgraded behaviour; Archana didn't say anything because she knew that if she did, she wouldn't be spared during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. But MC Stan belongs to the mandali group, hence he won't be picked up.

Kabir Rathod : MC should be shown his place in the show. How could he say those things about someone’s mother? I won't be surprised if Bigg Boss or Salman don’t tell him anything. He will easily get away as Sajid Khan will be protecting him. The game has become a one-sided thing.

Well, there is no doubt that MC crossed his limits in the game. It will be interesting to see how Salman will react to this situation.

What do you think about MC and Archana's fight?
Do let me know in the comments below.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

 

 

igg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 09:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa fans left disheartened as Anuj and Anupama to separate; The show trends online; Check out reactions
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is ruling our television screens. The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai and Bhavani argue, Virat permits Pulkit for the surgery
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
From Ashnoor Kaur to Mugdha Chapekar, check out their stunning bags
MUMBAI : Bags are an essential accessory to a woman’s overall look. They not only help to carry important things but...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani is worried for the heir to the family, blames Sai
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Is Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi an item? Their latest pictures seem to hint at it, have a look
MUMBAI :Celebs are almost always hounded by paps and fans wherever they go. And star kids are not spared either. Even...
Recent Stories
Is Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi an item? Their latest pictures seem to hint at it, have a look
Is Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi an item? Their latest pictures seem to hint at it, have a look

Latest Video

Related Stories
Anupamaa fans left disheartened as Anuj and Anupama to separate; The show trends online; Check out reactions
Anupamaa fans left disheartened as Anuj and Anupama to separate; The show trends online; Check out reactions
Looks like Udaariyaan fame ‘NikNaaz’ aka Samarth Jurel and Sonakshi Batra strongly believe in making Memories, see for yourself
Looks like Udaariyaan fame ‘NikNaaz’ aka Samarth Jurel and Sonakshi Batra strongly believe in making Memories, see for yourself
The Team of Banni Chow Home Delivery bids an OFFICIAL GOODBYE, check out
The Team of Banni Chow Home Delivery bids an OFFICIAL GOODBYE, check out
Shark Tank India Season 2: Shark Amit Jain offers an unbelievable Rs 5 crores for a pitch, read the deets here…
Shark Tank India Season 2: Shark Amit Jain offers an unbelievable Rs 5 crores for a pitch, read the deets here…
Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar shares her experience, says she had to go through a lot of complications
Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar shares her experience, says she had to go through a lot of complications
Exclusive! Riya Gupta to enter Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar
Exclusive! Riya Gupta to enter Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar