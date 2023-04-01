Bigg Boss 16 : Mc Stan faces the anger of Netizens as he abuses Archana's mother says " Your mother is Bigg Boss's k**p" 

MUMBAI : In yesterday's episode, we saw how MC Stan and Archana had a huge fight which escalated very quickly.

During the fight, MC Stan abuses Archana's mother and says the meanest things about her, which shocks the housemates.

At one point, he says that Archana's mom is 'Bigg Boss's keep', which triggers Archana. She could later be seen crying bitterly.

This statement that MC Stan made hasn't gone well with the contestants or the audience, and he has received a lot of flak for it.

We saw how Sajid Khan told him that he was wrong to say what he had said, and that this is not something you should say about someone’s mother.

The audience has questioned this behaviour and asked what is the reason that he has so much attitude, and how dare he speak about anybody's mother.

The netizens also feel that Bigg Boss and Salman Khan won't take any strict action, and won't tell MC anything regarding his behaviour

The netizens have come out and expressed their anger towards the rapper.

Check out what the audience’s had to say :

Sheena Bajaj : The fight between MC Stan and Archana was nasty and uncalled for. Whatever said and done, he cannot abuse anybody’s mother. This is wrong; the things he said are so wrong, and Salman or Bigg Boss should take their case.

Karan Sharma : MC crossed his limits in yesterday's fight. He shouldn't have said the things that he said about Archana's mom; it was hurtful and so mean of him. “Kis baat ka itna gamand hai?” So cheap to say all these things about someone’s mother.

Priya Chopra : The fight between MC Stan and Archana was a bad one. The things he said about her mother should be highlighted, and he should be scolded by Salman and Bigg Boss. This is such downgraded behaviour; Archana didn't say anything because she knew that if she did, she wouldn't be spared during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. But MC Stan belongs to the mandali group, hence he won't be picked up.

Kabir Rathod : MC should be shown his place in the show. How could he say those things about someone’s mother? I won't be surprised if Bigg Boss or Salman don’t tell him anything. He will easily get away as Sajid Khan will be protecting him. The game has become a one-sided thing.

Well, there is no doubt that MC crossed his limits in the game. It will be interesting to see how Salman will react to this situation.

What do you think about MC and Archana's fight?

Do let me know in the comments below.

