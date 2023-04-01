Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan to voluntarily exit; goes to hit Archana on Sajid Khan's provocation; Shiv tries to control him

MUMBAI : In yesterday’s episode, we saw the nasty fight that took place between Archana and MC Stan owing to the household work.

Post that, MC even abused Archana and told her certain things that he shouldn’t have, which didn’t go down well with the audience and the housemates of the show. Even Sajid Khan told him that what he said was very wrong, and he should be apologising for it.

But MC says that he hasn’t done anything wrong, and that Archana needs to be blamed for it; he refused to accept his mistake.

In the new promo, one can see MC being very disturbed, and he says that he doesn’t want to wait for the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, he would like to make a voluntary exit from the show. He says that he doesn’t care about the repercussions of it and he will pay Bigg Boss the money.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Shiv lashes out at Archana for taking their food away while they were eating; tells her that karma will hit her back soon

Sajid then provokes him and tells him that why does he want to do a voluntary exit, he should just hit Archana and leave the house.

MC says that Sajid is right, and so he goes towards Archana’s room to hit her. That’s when Shiv tries to stop MC, but he says that he will hit her and leave the house.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will handle this situation, and whether Salman will lash out at MC for his behaviour or not.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Gori and Shiv get into a massive argument as Shiv accuses her of stealing