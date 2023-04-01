Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan to voluntarily exit; goes to hit Archana on Sajid Khan's provocation; Shiv tries to control him

In the new promo of the show, one can see how MC wants to leave the show, and he makes up his mind to hit Archana and then quit, because now he can’t stand her anymore.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 15:50
Bigg Boss 16 : Mc Stan to do a voluntary exit goes to hit Archana on Sajid Khan's provocation; Shiv tries to control him

MUMBAI :  In yesterday’s episode, we saw the nasty fight that took place between Archana and MC Stan owing to the household work.

Post that, MC even abused Archana and told her certain things that he shouldn’t have, which didn’t go down well with the audience and the housemates of the show. Even Sajid Khan told him that what he said was very wrong, and he should be apologising for it.

But MC says that he hasn’t done anything wrong, and that Archana needs to be blamed for it; he refused to accept his mistake.

In the new promo, one can see MC being very disturbed, and he says that he doesn’t want to wait for the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, he would like to make a voluntary exit from the show. He says that he doesn’t care about the repercussions of it and he will pay Bigg Boss the money.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Shiv lashes out at Archana for taking their food away while they were eating; tells her that karma will hit her back soon

Sajid then provokes him and tells him that why does he want to do a voluntary exit, he should just hit Archana and leave the house.

MC says that Sajid is right, and so he goes towards Archana’s room to hit her. That’s when Shiv tries to stop MC, but he says that he will hit her and leave the house.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will handle this situation, and whether Salman will lash out at MC for his behaviour or not.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Gori and Shiv get into a massive argument as Shiv accuses her of stealing

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 15:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Take a look at some of the makeup tips to look fabulous in this chilling season 
MUMBAI :Biting chilly weather and cold wind is a legit cue that the winter season is here and as much as we love...
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
MUMBAI :Mugdha Chaphekar has become quite the household name and is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running...
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major death in the show!
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Priya saves Anvi from commiting suicide, promises her marriage to Lakhan  
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Recent Stories
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”
Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Mugdha Chaphekar shares an AMAZING throwback from one of her initial shows; calls it “Bachpan”
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major d
Exclusive! “I think Ravi has found his purpose” Fahmaan Khan aka Ravi Randhawa talks about the upcoming plot following a major death in the show!
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself
Imlie’s Jyoti Gauba and Seerat Kapoor share a Strong Bond, see for yourself
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik trends online as the fans go crazy over his new avatar and his bond with Shiv Thakare; Give them a ship
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik trends online as the fans go crazy over his new avatar and his bond with Shiv Thakare; Give them a ship name “ShiBdu”
Check out what is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhvi Bhabhi aka Sonalika Joshi is upto
Check out what is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Madhvi Bhabhi aka Sonalika Joshi is upto
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Mishra visits Rano’s home, we wonder why
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Mishra visits Rano’s home, we wonder why