Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui extends his support to MC Stan says “ I am only supporting him as he is my brother and he is not playing the game just chilling and leavening his swag behind”

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumored girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

These days he was grabbing the headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss but then he clarified that he wasn’t a part of the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

Recently, while interacting with the media the young lad was asked about who is supporting in the game to which he said that his full support is for MC Stan.

Munwar said “ My full support is for MC Stan as he is my brother. To be honest, where is he doing anything in the game he is just chilling and leaving his swag behind. When I played Lock Upp I went inside the game and made sure that everyone thinks I am winning the show and that only happened. For me, MC Stan is already the winner of the show”

Well, there is no doubt that MC Stan has a massive fan following, and slowly now he is coming out of his shell just a week before the finale of the show.

Before MC Stan entered the house, he had met Munawar who had guided him on how to play the game.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!