Bigg Boss 16 : Netizens lash out at the makers for supporting Sajid Khan and group says " Bigg Boss sometimes needs to be fair and not biased, do one thing declare him as the winner of the show"

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 is one the most loved and successful reality shows on teleivison.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is gaining great TRP ratings.

We have seen how Archana had been troubling all the housemates and is fighting with everyone.

In yesterday's episode we did see how she fought with Vikas and Shalin where the latter wanted to quit the show and leave.

The nomination task also took place where almost all the housemates were nominated leaving the Mandali gang and this always the case where the makers save Sajid and his gang and puts everyone is danger.

Very often we have seen how Sajid Khan gets all the perks in the house and his gang is always saved and whenever he gets nominated the makers make it a non - elimination week.

ALSO READ : BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

The netizens have come out and lashed out at the makers of the show for giving so much of freedom and support to Sajid Khan for no more reason and always saving his mandali and targeting Priyanka on the show.

Here is what the audience's think about he show :

Kabir Khan : I have been following the case since day one and this is ridiculous that the makers are supporting Sajid Khan openly and giving him so much powers and saving his mandali all the time. It's so evident and it's high time they eliminate him, and give a fair chance to the rest of the contestants.

Sheena Bajaj : Bigg Boss is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and the makers and the channel shouldn't do a wrong move and bring the ratings down. Why are they supporting Sajid Khan and his mandali so much is unknown and it feels like one of them would win the show, though Priyanka should win but Salman to the makers keeps targeting her.

Karan Bakshi: I am sure this time the winner of this season would be Sajid Khan as the makers and the channel is supporting him a lot and I fail to understand why, at one point Bigg Boss says he is fair and then he is so biased to Sajid Khan whenever he is nominated they scrap the elimination round and save him, I won't be surprised if he would be declared as the winner of the show.

Prerna Chandwani : I used to watch the show but now I stopped watching it as I feel that the makers are too biased with Sajid Khan and its a planning to make him win the show or make him the finalist he is definitely come with a contract with Bigg Boss even on social media I dnt see his fan clubs fighting for him and the makers feel he should be on the show.

Well seems like the audience are highly miffed with the show and they want to see the game to be played in a fair manner.

There is no doubt that Sajid Khan and his mandali would reach the finale and it would be a cake walk for them.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she loves Fahmaan Khan; but there is a twist to it