 Bigg Boss 16 : A new special member enters the house; the housemates are excited to welcome her

MUMBAI: Currently, Bigg Boss is the number one reality show on teleivison and is gaining great TRPs.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so good is because of the content that the contestants are giving the show.

We have seen with the return of Abdu how there is positivity in the house and everyone is excited to see him and how he has distanced himself from Sajid Khan and Nimrit.

Also Priyanka broke down as the housemates voted Ankit Gupta out of the house and he finally said goodbye to the show.

We also saw during the weekend ka Vaar episode how Salman Khan took the case of Shalin and Mc Stan for the massive fight they had he also took the class of Priyanka as she always considers herself right.

Post, Ankit’s exit the housemates feel that Priyanka’s game would come out now as she doesn't have any responsibilities.

Since, it's the time for celebration with with New year and Christmas around, Bigg Boss decided to surprise the housemates.

He asked them if they miss their family they housemates said "Yes" but then Bigg Boss said its not the family week.

He asked then if they wanted home made food to eat and they all said "Yes" but Bigg Boss said no food is coming.

In the last he asked if they miss their Pet everyone said yes, and that's when he said that this wish might get fulfilled.

That's when Bigg Boss will introduce the new member of the house, "Maahim" who is a female Dog and will be staying with the housemates and they would have take care of her from now.

The housemates are so excited and they welcome her with open arms.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would this new member bring in positivity and change the game.

