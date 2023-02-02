'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes

The prize money task seems to have taken an ugly turn as housemates go on a full revenge mode in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:53
MUMBAI : The prize money task seems to have taken an ugly turn as housemates go on a full revenge mode in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'.

In the earlier episode, Team B featuring Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary, won the task after suffering an hour of torture by the mandali - Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Mc Stan.

In the upcoming episode, the roles will reverse and Team B will be seen torturing the Mandali. A promo shows that Archana will be throwing haldi and chilli mixed in water in Nimrit's eyes retaliating to their move of putting powder in her face and eyes.

Nimrit is seen crying in pain as she said that her face and eyes are burning.

To which Archana says: "Haldi ka tilak toh lagane do. Humari bhi toh jal rahi thi.'

Archana's teammates Priyanka and Shalin are seen participating in the task. They are seen splashing cold water on Mandali as they hold on to their spots to win the Rs 50 lakh prize money.


SOURCE-IANS

 

 

