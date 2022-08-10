Bigg Boss 16 : Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says she will smack Archana Gautam’s face as a massive fight breaks out between them

MUMBAI : The show is just two weeks away from the finale of the show and the contestants are going all out to give their best in the show.

The house is divided into two groups one being the “Mandali” Mc Stan, Shiv, Nimrit, Sumbul, and currently the new entry Shalin vs Priyanka and Archana.

We have also seen how these days Shiv and Priyanka aren’t getting along with each other and are always having fights and creating a ruckus in the house.

Nimirt has been silent on the show for quite some time and the one person she doesn’t get along in the house has been Priyanka and who has always taken potshots at her.

We had seen Archana telling in one of the conversations that in these two weeks, she will get out of the reality of Nimrit.

In the upcoming episode, Archana and Nimirt will have a huge fight with each other where they will be yelling at each other and the fight turns out to be a tasty one.

Nimrit will be heard telling everyone that she will smack Archana’s face and also abuses her, she tells Archana to be careful of what she says as it’s really bad.

The fight turns so bad that the housemates would be seen controlling both of them, the reason is still unknown as to what led to this fight.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would Nimrit and Archana sort out their differences just a few weeks away from the finale of the show.

