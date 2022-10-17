Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Asim Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary takes a dig at Salman Khan calling his behaviour " Hypocrisy" for not supporting Umar Riaz and insulting his profession of being a doctor

MUMBAI: Umar and Asim Riaz rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss 13 respectively.

The two gained a massive fan following post the show and were loved by the audience but unfortunately, they didn’t win the show.

Asim was declared the first runner-up of the show whereas Umar Riaz was eliminated from the show owing to violence with Pratik in the show.

But the one thing that was common between the two in these shows was host Salman Khan every time he would pull them up and insult them for no more reason.

Salman used to trend on Social media by their fans where he was slammed for his behaviour of unnecessary picking up on the two brothers.

Until now the audience is also confused as to why Salman Khan has so much of problems with the “Riaz” brothers.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Shalin for disrespecting the doctor who had come into the house to see Shalin and his health, where he said justified how hardworking are doctors and that what he did was completely wrong.

Owing to this Umar Riaz’s father takes a dig on Salman Khan as he remembered that last year he had insulted Umar for being a doctor and didn’t respect his profession and now he takes a stand for doctors and called his behaviour “" Hypocrisy’

Mr Riaz took on social media and commented “Rightly said in Bigg Boss15, Salman Khan did use filthy language against Umar and even supported a guest ( Geeta Kapur) on came on the show to paint him as an aggressive doctor but then in yesterday’s episode Salman Khan did praise all doctors while counselling Shalin is all “ Hypocrisy”.

Well, there is a point in Mr Riaz's tweet as one cannot deny that Salman Khan did take too many digs at Umar and used to insult his profession of being a doctor and in yesterday’s episode, he was seen supporting doctors.

Do you agree with Asim Riaz’s father calling Salman’s behaviour “ Hypocrisy”

Let us know in the comments below.

