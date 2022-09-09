Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Choti Sardarni actor Avinesh Rekhi refused to participate in Bigg Boss 16 and here is the reason

Makers of the biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 approached Choti Sardarni actor Avinash Rekhi, however, the actor reportedly declined to participate due to his personal commitments

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 09:43
MUMBAI: The upcoming season of India’s biggest controversial reality show is surfacing headlines for who could be a part of the show. Adding to the list of people who were approached for this season is the handsome Avinesh Rekhi. The talented actor has been a heartthrob of television and has been a part of daily soaps like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji and Choti Sardarni.

Reportedly, the makers recently approached Avinesh Rekhi who is currently not a part of any ongoing projects. But according to a close source, Avinesh did not say yes to Bigg Boss 16. The source added, “There were a couple of reasons. One the actor is in talks with a production house where he will be a part of a very interesting project. Secondly, the actor believes that he is not mentally prepared for the show. He was glad that the makers had approached him but unfortunately, he had to turn down the offer due to his personal commitments and some interesting projects that he is already in talks for.”

On the work front, Avinesh Rekhi was last seen in Choti Sardarni. The Choti Sardarni actor was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family and friends.

