Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Gautam Vig and MC Stan have a massive fight; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam have an argument

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the game on day one.

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and wished them luck with their game.

In today’s episode one day one only the contestant has already begun to fight and create content in the house.

We did see how Nimrit became the captain of the house and how Archana had problems with her as she changed the house duties at the last moment and the two had an argument.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Marathi 2 WINNER Shiv Thakre joins the audition panel of MTV Roadies Revolution in Pune

During the task given to Archana Gautam by Bigg Boss, she selected Nimrit as the most useless contestant of the show.

On the other hand, MC Stan and Gautam have a massive fight where the actor wanted the rapper to not show attitude and to stay within his limits.

MC tells him that he not showing any attitude and he shouldn’t be putting such allegations on him and should think before he speaks.

In the end, Sajid Khan comes and solves their problem and patches them up.

Seems, like on day one there is too much content given by the contestants and this season might be an interesting watch.

The audience are already trending the contestant on social media and it will be interesting to see what would happen in the upcoming episode, this is just the beginning.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakre to be part of the show?