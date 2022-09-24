Bigg Boss 16 : OMG! Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani reveals the shocking reason why he rejected the offer of being in the show

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most loved actors of television and he is best known for his role as Prithvi in Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya.

The actor has a massive fan following where the fans keep showering a lot of love and support on him unconditionally.

Many times the actor’s name has popped up for the reality show Bigg Boss but for some or the other reasons he couldn’t be a part of the show.

Now once again he was offered the upcoming season, but the actor refused the offer.

He took to social media and confirmed the news when he said “There is a news surfacing on social media and news portals about me being a part of Bigg Boss. Sorry to disappoint you if you were expecting me there because it’s untrue. Prithvi from Kundali Bhagya is keeping me too busy and content at the moment”

This year the show will be following the international format and as per the latest promo, Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game and would be giving the contestants the tasks and punishments.

The show is all set to begin on 1st of October 2022 and the fans are waiting to watch the new season and know the contestants of the show.

