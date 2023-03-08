Bigg Boss 16: OMG! “Last season someone’s fan following came on sets with petrol cans, threatened to burn the set if their favourite didn’t win, the winner was changed which means violence is been encouraged” - Archana Gautam lashes on the makers

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Recently, while interacting with the media, the actress said “If the makers bring in contestants who have 30 – 50 million followers then their fans wouldn’t keep quiet, and they would lash out at the show. Earlier, in Bigg Boss genuine people used to come and followers weren’t seen and that’s how they should cast for Bigg Boss Season 17”

She further said “Or else it will become like last year where some contestant's fans had come outside the Bigg Boss set and threatened to burn it if he didn’t win and hence the result was out and this is wrong as then we are encouraging violence. I feel the channel and the makers of the show should do the casting not through followers. They should also see the entertainment quotient”

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is very vocal about things and she speaks her heart out.

Somewhere we all know who the winner was for the last season and why at the last moment the changes were done, Archana has confirmed it indirectly.

