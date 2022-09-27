Bigg Boss 16: OMG! List of Bigg Boss contestants who rejected the upcoming season

MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss is around the corner and the fans are excited for the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants are.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Some of the few confirmed contestants of the show are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Surbhi Jyoti, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Gautam Vig, Chandini Sharma, Tina Dutta, Prakruti Mishra, Shivin Narang, , Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot.

The makers had offered the show to a few celebrities who rejected the show for some or the other reasons.

Check out the list of celebrities who rejected the show :

1 Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka is one of the most loved actresses of television and every year she has been offered Bigg Boss but always rejected the offer and this year once again she was offered the show but declined it reasons best known to her.

2. Sriti Jha

Sriti recently showed a new avatar to the audience with her participation in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she aced all the stunts and faced her fears. Post, that she was offered Bigg Boss but the actress declined it as she was busy with some personal commitments.

3. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi who was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi was offered the new season of Bigg Boss and the actress refused the offer and said that the show isn’t made for her.

4. Jennifer Winget

Jennifer is a superstar on television and every season of Bigg Boss has been offered to the actress but she has always declined it. This year also the makers had offered her the new season, but she declined it saying that she isn’t meant for the show.

5. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun is a well-known personality on television and he was the winner of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor was offered the new season of Bigg Boss but he declined the offer as he has other professional commitments.

6. Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena is a huge name in the world of television, recently he was offered the new season of Bigg Boss but he didn’t accept the offer as he feels that he is not meant for the show.

7. Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika was offered the new season but the actress declined the offer as she feels that she isn’t fit for the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching these actors on the show.

