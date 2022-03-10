Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Nimrit Kaur enquires about FateJo aka Priyanka and Ankit’s relationship status; This is what Ankit had to say

FateJo fans can’t contain their excitement when Nimrit kaur Alhuwalia enquired about the duo’s relationship status.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 23:40
Nimrit Kaur

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Tina Dutta, Soundarya and Sreejita get punished by Bigg Boss as they refuse to nominate any contestant

The 16th season has begun and the game has started on a high note.

The show also sees one of television’s most loved couples, Fateh and Tejo aka FateJo together offscreen, and fans as well as the contestants are very curious to know what is the status of their relationship.

When Nimrit asked Ankit about what the status of their relationship was, he said that both of them were just really good friends and actually they fight a lot and they are very sorted about their relationship.

When Gautam Vig further enquired that he does see that Priyanka has a soft angle towards Ankit to which he replied that it’s only because they have been friends for a long time.

Priyanka and Ankit’s fans are really excited to see the duo and eventually find out what their relationship status is!

Are you excited to see the new season of Bigg Boss?

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel that the show has lost its charm and has fallen down as they make Sajid Khan the contestant of the show, say “ Bigg Boss has a standard and calling Sajid as a contestant has made the show has lost the essence”


 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Fahmaan Khan Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Datta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Gauhar Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 23:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Exclusive! “Everyone is here to play the game and no matter what relationships you make, there is only one winner”, Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Gori Nagori talks about her strategies, her favorite season of Bigg Boss and why she said yes to the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! New Twist in Nominations; From Sajid Khan to MC Stan, Here's a list of all the contestants nominated this Week
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. The show has started on a high note...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Nimrit Kaur enquires about FateJo aka Priyanka and Ankit’s relationship status; This is what Ankit had to say
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Exclusive! “I just looked at my bank balance and the opportunity that I was getting and said yes” - Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh talks about why she said yes to Bigg Boss and her favorite contestant
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan reveals the celebrity that he would like to work with, Check it out
MUMBAI: Sheezan M Khan is giving an amazing performance in the Sab TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, which hit the...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'