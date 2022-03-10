Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Nimrit Kaur enquires about FateJo aka Priyanka and Ankit’s relationship status; This is what Ankit had to say

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The 16th season has begun and the game has started on a high note.

The show also sees one of television’s most loved couples, Fateh and Tejo aka FateJo together offscreen, and fans as well as the contestants are very curious to know what is the status of their relationship.

When Nimrit asked Ankit about what the status of their relationship was, he said that both of them were just really good friends and actually they fight a lot and they are very sorted about their relationship.

When Gautam Vig further enquired that he does see that Priyanka has a soft angle towards Ankit to which he replied that it’s only because they have been friends for a long time.

Priyanka and Ankit’s fans are really excited to see the duo and eventually find out what their relationship status is!

