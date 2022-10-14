Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Shalin Bhanot blames Soundarya Sharma for the rift between him and Gautam Vig

MUMBAI: The most recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 is hysterical and entertaining, with fights happening with various members in the house. The main rift is currently happening between Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot. They keep having a constant back and forth where Gautam flirts around with Tina Dutta, and Shalin kisses Soundarya Sharma on the cheek in order to incite jealousy in each other.

Shalin and Archana Gautam get called to the confessional to get instructions for a special task. The talkative competitor Archana was assigned the responsibility of being silent, and Shalin had to serve as her mouthpiece, conveying her messages to the other contestants. When Archana's housemates attempt to thwart her efforts to win this challenge, it is hilarious. Shalin agrees to do the task after Bigg Boss bribes him with Chicken supplies exclusively for him.

After winning the task, Shalin comes back to Gautam to sort out the fight. Gautam says, "Tina aur mera vibe alag hai." Shalin says, "Soundarya aur meri bhi vibe alag hai." Gautam quickly retorts, "But I didn't kiss anyone", to which Shalin clarifies that “she did it first, I make boundaries according to the person. I don't want to lose what I have with you. You should have come to me and spoken about it”. Nimrit tells Shalin separately, "I am being honest, you have a very stupid choice". Shalin then reveals this about Soundarya to Gautam, "I had told you on the first day itself, she will break our friendship, because of one girl we will fight." Gautam and Shalin finally patched up after the discussion.

