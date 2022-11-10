Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Shalin Bhanot gets scared of Sajid Khan as he abuses him post the fight with Archana

MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the show is doing well for itself.

The second week of the show has begun and so much has already happened in the house and the contestants have had some disagreements as well.

We saw how Archana and Shalin’s fight in the house became the topic of discussion where only Tina and Sumbul were seen standing by Shalin, whereas the rest of the contestants were on Archana’s side.

We saw how Sajid lost his cool and demanded from Bigg Boss to evict Shalin and this is against the rules of Bigg Boss.

The reason why Sajid Khan got so angry with Shalin was that he pushed Archana during the captaincy task for which he was punished and nominated for two weeks and wouldn’t be able to become the captain for the entire season.

Post this fight, Sajid lost his cool and started to abuse and say things to Shalin and he lost his cool, but then Bigg Boss called him into the confession room and calmed him down.

Sajid then went and tried speaking to Shalin but he didn’t listen to him and told him to stay away from as he is afraid of him.

Seems like now the differences between Sajid and Shalin are going to elevate and there is no way the two might be able to mend their differences.

It will be interesting to see how would Shalin play his game here on.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

