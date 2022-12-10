Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Shalin Bhanot questions the doctor on set, “you are not qualified for my treatment”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Shalin Bhanot was recently into a tiff with Archana Gautam over his chicken consumption, now he has disrespected and questioned the eligibility of a doctor on set who was asked to treat him.

It all started after Shalin was nominated for 2 weeks. Bigg Boss saw him losing his marbles after that and sent him to the medical room. On seeing the doctor there, Shalin starts behaving even more strangely.

He questions the doctor saying, “You cannot treat, you are not qualified for my treatment". When the doctor tries to reason with him, Shalin snaps back, "Do you have an MBBS degree, tell me your qualifications.”

Shalin doesn’t allow the doctor to even touch him and storms out from there.

Meanwhile Shalin has come under the radar again for passing a remark on Soundarya's inner wear. He will surely be schooled by host Salman Khan on this Shukrawar and Shaniwar ka Vaar.

