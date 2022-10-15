Bigg Boss 16: Omg! Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur lashes out at the actor for saying that the couple separated for a silly issue

MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is one of the most talked about contestants on the show, and since day one, he is making headlines inside and outside of the house.

Whether it be for his friendship with Sumbul or love for Tina, the actor has always made news for his stint in the house.

He was slammed by netizens for misbehaving and talking so rudely to the doctor, and they wanted to ask the actor why he is so arrogant.

As we all know, Shalin got married to Dalljiet Kaur in 2009, and then the couple divorced in 2015.

In one of the episodes, we did see Shalin telling Tina that he and his wife are best of friends even after marriage and that they had gotten divorced over a silly issue.

Now it seems like this hasn’t gone well with Dalljiet, and while talking to an entertainment portal, the actress said, “I didn’t like what Shalin told Tina Dutta that we broke up over a silly issue. I have also been part of Bigg Boss Season 13 and never did I discuss him or bring up the topic of our break up. It could have been easy for me to cry and get attention, but I never did.”

The actress also requested Shalin to keep her away from the game and to play it solo and not involve her.

Well, it seems like Shalin is trying to gain attention from his divorce that happened a couple of years ago.

