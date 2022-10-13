Bigg Boss 16 : OMG! Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur slams the actor for lying and claiming that they are best friends in real life

MUMBAI : In the second week of the show, there is a lot that has happened and the contestants have given enough content for the show.

We saw how the contestants have has arguments and massive fights since the new love story began on the show.

From Archana having massive fights with MC Stan and Shalin to Guatam and Tina having differences a lot has happened in the BB house.

Shalin Banot is one of the most controversial contestants in the house and he has been making headlines for the fights and disagreements he has with the housemates.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Shalin was vocal about his feelings for Tina and where he expresses his feelings and told her that if he goes out from there then he would wait for her outside the house.

He also was heard telling Tina that the two are best of friends even after the divorce which didn’t go down well with the actress.

Now owing to this conversation, his ex–wife Dalljiet Kaur has slammed the actor and said that they aren’t best of friends and they are in touch because of their son.

The actress took on to social media and said “ No I am not your best friend Shalin Meeting once in two months for the sake of my child doesn’t qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictitious stories, please. And you are calling it funny. Really? Tina no hard feelings for you?

Well, there is no doubt that Daljeet has made her stance clear about her equation with her ex-husband Shalin.

