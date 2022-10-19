Bigg Boss 16 : OMG! Shalin Bhanot threatens to hit Gautam Vig as Sumbul tries to create a misunderstanding between them

MUMBAI:The show has entered the third week and there is a lot that has happened on the show from Priyanka and Shiv fighting for the captaincy task where the latter becomes the captain of the house.

We also saw how the housemates nominated Sumbul and Manya as the least contributed contestants of the show and hence they have been nominated for this week.

Shalin and Gautam were very good friends at the beginning of the show but then since the past few days they have been problems between them and the two are facing a lot of issues.

Now in the new promo one can see how Sumbul comes and complains to Shalin about Gautam how he taunts her about how she is doing overtime in their room leaving Shalin and that’s when the actor goes and confronts Gautam and the two get into a heated argument.

Where Gautam taunts him that he is hitting on younger girls and his taking fame and that’s when Shalin threatens him that he will show him once he comes outside.

Gautam is seen telling him to come and hit him as this is what he wants.

The fight gets ugly and we can see how the housemates are controlling both of them from getting physical.

It will be interesting to see what would be the outcome of this fight.

