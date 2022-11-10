Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Shiv blames Nimrit Kaur for losing the captaincy task against Gautam says “You have been an unfair captain and sanchalak”

In yesterday’s episode we did see how Shiv and Gautam fought for the captaincy task and Nimrit was the sanchalak of the task where she was the one taking all the decisions regarding the task.

MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up the show is doing well for itself.

The second week of the show has begun and so much has already happened in the house and so much content has been given.

We saw how Archana and Shalin’s fight in the house became the topic of discussion where only Tina and Sumbul were seen standing by Shalin’s side whereas the rest of the contestants were in Archana’s side.

We saw how Sajid lost his cool and demanded from Bigg Boss to evict Shalin and this is against the rules of Bigg Boss.

(ALSO READ: Audience Perspective! Bigg Boss 16: Why is everyone on Bigg Boss 16 trying to be like TejRan, Sidnaaz or Gauhar-Kushal

During the captaincy task, we did see how Nimirt was supporting Gautam and there were times when Gautam did go against the rules and Nimirt didn’t say anything.

That’s when Shiv told her that she is being very partial as he won the captaincy task as he did the task with honesty and didn’t cheat like Gautam and he deserved to win the captaincy task.

He told her that she has been biased against Gautam and helped him to win the task and hence became the captain of the house.

Well,  there is no doubt that Nimrit has been very close to Gautam and Shalin and hence she helped Gautam in winning as she was the sanchalak of the task.

What do you think about the task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I have been working since I was 18 years and have been away from my family for a long time, so I am pretty used to it and I know my family understands my working pattern” - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 14:39

