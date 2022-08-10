Bigg Boss 16 : Ooops! Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father finally breaks his silence on his daughter’s closeness and bond with Shalin Bhanot

Subum is one of the most famous and loved contestants on the show and the actress has a massive fan following. The actress’s bond with Shalin has become the talk of the town and now her father has broken his silence on her bond with the actor.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 13:06
Bigg Boss 16 : Ooops! Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father finally breaks his silence on his daughter’s closeness and bond with Shalin B

MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan who rose to fame with her performance in the most successful serial Imlie, is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

The actress is the youngest contestant on the show and she is already winning the hearts of the audience.


She became a point of discussion inside and outside of the house because of her closeness and bond with Shalin who is another contestant on the show.

The actress's fans weren’t happy seeing this as they still love her pair with Fahmaan and they did take to social media and shared their disappointment on this.
 

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 16: What! Fans call out Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh for playing victims, here are some former contestants who have been accused of doing the same


 Even Salman Khan during Shukravaar Ka Vaar indirectly told Sumbul that the person that you are roaming with is the one who is making him feel like a child over here and the person who you think is advising him is the wrong person to be with.

Now finally, Sumbul’s father broke the silence on her bond with Shalin when he said “ As far as Sumbul talking to Shalin and being friends is concerned, Sumbul had told me before entering the house that I am not going to shaadi.com, I am going to play  and what she is doing and what her plan is, what she wants to do, we should give her the liberty to play the game”
 

Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul is one of the loved contestants of the show and the audience feel that she has the potential to reach the finale of the show.
 

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan questions Sumbul and Shalin about their relationship and closeness in the house

 
 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 13:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi: AMAZING! Here is an EXCITING sneak peek into the sets of the show
MUMBAI :Since its debut, viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV have praised it highly. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare...
Awsome! SS Rajamouli’s RRR joins the list for seeking an Oscar nomination
MUMBAI: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli amazed the audience with his last magnum opus Baahubali starring Prabhas. The film had a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bond of Love! Virat and Sai’s life tied by Vinayak and Savi’s friendship
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Anupamaa: AWW! Vanraj copies Kavya and it's the cutest thing
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Mahima claims Akshara no longer the daughter-in-law of Birlas, Manjari determined to reunite AbhiRa
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 and 7 contestants Vishal Kotian and Kamya Punjabi slam Manya Singh for her “TV actress” remark
MUMBAI : The first sukarvaar ka vaar episode has begun and the host Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will...
RECENT STORIES
Awsome! SS Rajamouli’s RRR joins the list for seeking an Oscar nomination
Awsome! SS Rajamouli’s RRR joins the list for seeking an Oscar nomination