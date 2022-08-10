Bigg Boss 16 : Ooops! Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father finally breaks his silence on his daughter’s closeness and bond with Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan who rose to fame with her performance in the most successful serial Imlie, is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

The actress is the youngest contestant on the show and she is already winning the hearts of the audience.



She became a point of discussion inside and outside of the house because of her closeness and bond with Shalin who is another contestant on the show.

The actress's fans weren’t happy seeing this as they still love her pair with Fahmaan and they did take to social media and shared their disappointment on this.



Even Salman Khan during Shukravaar Ka Vaar indirectly told Sumbul that the person that you are roaming with is the one who is making him feel like a child over here and the person who you think is advising him is the wrong person to be with.

Now finally, Sumbul’s father broke the silence on her bond with Shalin when he said “ As far as Sumbul talking to Shalin and being friends is concerned, Sumbul had told me before entering the house that I am not going to shaadi.com, I am going to play and what she is doing and what her plan is, what she wants to do, we should give her the liberty to play the game”



Well, there is no doubt that Sumbul is one of the loved contestants of the show and the audience feel that she has the potential to reach the finale of the show.



