Bigg Boss 16: Ouch! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia targets Priyanka Chahar Choudhary during Shukarvaar ka Vaar

MUMBAI: The first shukarvaar ka vaar episode has begun and host Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will give an insight into how the contestants performed during the week and will give them a good and bad dose on their game.

In the first week of the show itself, the contestants have given a lot of meat and content and we did see how they had disagreements and fights with each other.

We saw how Priyanka and Nimrit had differences with each other, Archana created issues from Stan and Shiv’s major showdown, a lot happened during the first week of the show itself.

Yesterday we saw how Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and gave a reality check to the contestants and told them how they performed. He also had dinner with ten contestants in the house.

He praised Abdu Rozik and told him that he has become “Hindustan ka Jaan” and told him he is doing extremely well in the show.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan say “ The worst thing about the show was to see our favourite Shehnaaz supporting someone like Sajid who has #MeToo cases on him)

As we had reported earlier, Priyanka and Nimrit are already having problems with each other and we have seen that in the previous episodes.

In the upcoming episode, Salman will give a task to the contestants where they have to say who are the hit and flop contestants of the show.

That’s when Nimrit will target Priyanka and will tell her that according to her she is the flop contestant and she keeps targeting her for no reason.

Seems like the fight between Nimrit and Priyanka is going to escalate and things won’t get settled anytime soon.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh questions Sumbul Touqeer over friendship with Shalin Bhanot, calls them wannabe 'SidNaaz'?)



