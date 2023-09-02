Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana have a massive fight just a few days away from the finale of the show

MUMBAI :The finale of the show is just three days away and the top five finalists of the show are giving their best shot as everyone wants to lift the trophy.

The top five finalists of the show are Priyanka, Archna, Shalin, Shiv, and Mc Stan and all are going all out to give their best in the show.

On this coming Sunday, one of them would be declared the winner of the show and would lift the trophy.

In the latest promo of the show Priyanka and Archana will once again have an argument where they would fight over food and Priyanka would complain to Shalin about how Archana is still calculating things.

The two will get into an argument and the rest of the housemates would try to calm them down.

In the initial days of the game, Priyanka and Archana were good friends but then later the two had a huge fight, and the friendship went down ill.

Now once again when things seemed to be fine between them once again they had a fight.

Seems like the show will also end with Archana and Priyanka’s fight and they wouldn’t be able to mend their differences.

