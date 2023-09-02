Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana have a massive fight just a few days away from the finale of the show

Priyanka and Archana get into a heated argument just days before the finale of the show and seems like things cannot be mended between the two though the rest of the housemates try to calm them down.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 17:56
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana have a massive fight just a few days away from the finale of the show

MUMBAI :The finale of the show is just three days away and the top five finalists of the show are giving their best shot as everyone wants to lift the trophy.

The top five finalists of the show are Priyanka, Archna, Shalin, Shiv, and Mc Stan and all are going all out to give their best in the show.

On this coming Sunday, one of them would be declared the winner of the show and would lift the trophy.

ALSO READ : - Congratulations! Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan reaches this milestone, deets inside

In the latest promo of the show  Priyanka and Archana will once again have an argument where they would fight over food and Priyanka would complain to Shalin about how Archana is still calculating things.

The two will get into an argument and the rest of the housemates would try to calm them down.
In the initial days of the game, Priyanka and Archana were good friends but then later the two had a huge fight,  and the friendship went down ill.

Now once again when things seemed to be fine between them once again they had a fight.

Seems like the show will also end with Archana and Priyanka’s fight and they wouldn’t be able to mend their differences.

Who do you think would win this season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : "It's not called interfering, it's taking a stand," says Manu Punjabi as he supports Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 17:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupamaa catching Anuj and Maya together
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Hera Pheri 3 is one film that has been in the news for the past many years. The movie was officially announced...
Dua aka Aditi Sharma reveals her favorite person on Rabb Se Hai Dua, check out
MUMAI:Tellychakkar is back with a little chatpati masti from Tellytown. A new show hit our small screens titled Rabb Se...
Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding; photo along with Karan Johar goes viral
MUMBAI :As per a recently released photo, well-known Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya were...
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana have a massive fight just a few days away from the finale of the show
MUMBAI :The finale of the show is just three days away and the top five finalists of the show are giving their best...
Recent Stories
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Dua aka Aditi Sharma reveals her favorite person on Rabb Se Hai Dua, check out
Dua aka Aditi Sharma reveals her favorite person on Rabb Se Hai Dua, check out
Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali has some heartwarming words for her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Clan, check out
Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali has some heartwarming words for her Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Clan, check out
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aria Sakaria gets many Special Wishes from her co-stars on the occasion of her Birthday, check ou
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aria Sakaria gets many Special Wishes from her co-stars on the occasion of her Birthday, check out
Niti Taylor reveals her Real life bond with LK aka Hiten Tejwani on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is different from the Reel-Life bond
Niti Taylor reveals her Real life bond with LK aka Hiten Tejwani on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is different from the Reel-Life bond, check out
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani reveals special Valentine’s Day plans, check out
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani reveals special Valentine’s Day plans, check out
Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri answers some Interesting Tidbits about the show, co-star
Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri answers some Interesting Tidbits about the show, co-star Shabir Ahluwalia and what goes behind the scenes on the set, details inside