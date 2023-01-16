Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actress is being paid

Priyanka is one of the strongest contestants of the show and she is seen as the potential winner. Post the extension of the show, the actress has doubled her fee. Check out how much she is being paid per week.
Bigg Boss 16: Here are some Interesting Trivia about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, check out

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name who has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap, and the fans missed her on television.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she is a strong contestant of the show and one of the potential winners of the show.

She is the only contestant to play the game solo and who is being seen in the show. She has reached this far in the show by herself, and post Ankit’s exit she has been targeted by all the housemates.

As we had reported earlier, this season is doing exceptionally well and has received good TRP ratings; it is among the top 10 shows on television.

Hence the makers and the channel decided that they will extend the show for another month as the audience love this new season.

Since the show has been extended by one month, the contestants have hiked their fees.

As per sources, the actress has doubled her fee post the extension. Earlier she was being paid Rs. 5 lakhs per week, but now she will be paid Rs. 10 lakhs per day, thus making her the highest paid contestant of this season.

Well, there is no doubt that the actress would have increased her fee to double this time, since she deserves it and has been playing the game since day one and is giving a lot of content to the show.
She is seen as one of the potential winners of the show.

Post joining the show, the actress's fan following has shot up to another level and she has been trending on social media almost every day.

