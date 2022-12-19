Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s father's letter that she did not read on Bigg Boss, is very emotional! Take a look at the FULL letter here

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns. On day one itself, the contestant already begun to fight and create content in the house.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most popular celebrities in the telly world right now. People have loved her as Tejo and they love her chemistry with Ankit Gupta. Ever since entering Bigg Boss, fans have rallied behind her and always shown a lot of love to Priyanka.

Recently in an episode of Bigg Boss, the housemates got a chance to read letters sent from their house or choose not to keep Abdu seated as the captain. Priyanka, even though was a having bit of a tough time in the Bigg Boss house chose not to read the letter from her house. Fans lauded her for her strength, but recently the whole letter was put on her social media handle and fans got really emotional reading the letter.

The letter started off as and her father wrote, “ My darling daughter, we all watch Bigg Boss every day and watching you on the show makes us feel that you are right here with us. I am filled with extreme joy and pride as I watch you perform on the show. However, I do understand that you also have your share of ups and downs during this journey. Our eyes get wet every time you shed a tear and your smile brings joy to the entire family.

Your Bigg Boss family is beautiful and remember every family has nok-jhok every now and then. Just remember to give respect to everyone in the house, be it the ones who are elder than you or the ones who are younger. The best thing about you is that you don't disrespect anyone or use foul language. Make sure you continue like this. You are completing every task with utmost enthusiasm and you have the energy of a lioness. You roar like a lioness every time you raise your voice in the house.

We all are doing well here and wish that you emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss. We all believe that you can win Bigg Boss. Just enjoy your journey in the Bigg Boss house and move ahead fearlessly.”

Viewers have loved her unbiased attitude. She has always stood up for what’s right and it’s scarce to see a contestant who gives her 100% during the tasks and has no fake bonds.

Priyanka has proven time and again that she is a strong contender to win the show, be it standing up for her equation with Ankit or standing strong when the whole house was against her.

Bigg Boss 16 has gotten a month’s extension because it was doing great on the TRP charts, and fans are excited to see what will show bring.

