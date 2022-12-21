Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saves Ankit Gupta from getting eliminated and refuses the offer to get back the prize money

MUMBAI : Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples who have a massive fan following.

Their pair as Fateh and Tejo became so popular and had made them household names.

Currently, the two are locked inside the Bigg Boss house where the two are playing the game, but in completely opposite directions.

Priyanka is very vocal about her feelings and is very upfront about the things that are happening, and she often gets into arguments and fights.

On the other hand, Ankit is very quiet and doesn’t interfere in many of the things happening in the house, and is a very silent player.

But the one thing that is common between their games is that during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, both have always been pulled up by Salman Khan for the way they have been playing, which is sometimes good and sometimes bad.

As we all know that the nominations took place yesterday. MC Stan was the captain of the house and he nominated Tina, which led to a fight between him and Shalin



As we had reported earlier, Tina, Sreejita De, Vikas, and Ankit are the nominated contestants.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will call Priyanka to the confession room and will give her an option to choose between getting the Rs. 25 Lakhs, or saving Ankit from getting eliminated from the game. The actress chose to save Ankit from getting eliminated.

So now the actor has been saved, and the nominated contestants for this week will be Tina, Sreejita De, Vikas, and Ankit.

Well, it will be interesting to see who will say goodbye to the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

