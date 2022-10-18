Bigg Boss 16: Really! Ali Fazal joins many other celebs who what Sajid Khan out of the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Ever since Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan has entered the Bigg Boss house, many celebs and fans have taken offense to him being part of the reality show.

The #meetoo accused filmmaker has been making news from day one and many of his victims have come forward to show their displeasure at him being given such a big platform in spite of what he has/might have done.

Now, newly married Mirzapur actor Ali Fazal is the next celeb who has joined in voicing the slogan of removing Sajid Khan from the show. He shared a picture of the filmmaker on his social media page where a woman’s hand has #metoo written on it and is setting the picture on fire. It is captioned, “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now!"

Apart from Ali, Mandana Karimi, Sona Mohapatra, Urfi Javed and many others have voiced their disgust at Khan being part of the show.

Reportedly due to the heavy backlash the makers are planning to oust Sajid from the Bigg Boss house in the coming weeks but there is no confirmation on the same.

Recently Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has claimed that Sajid asked her uncomfortable questions and touched her inappropriately on the pretext of giving her a dance number in his Ajay Devgn starrer film Himmatwala.

